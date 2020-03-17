BCSO seeks to identify man caught on camera looking through apartment window

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks for help identifying a man they say was caught on camera looking through a window of a Bluffton apartment.

The BCSO says the victim recently observed a Hispanic man looking into the windows of her apartment in Avalon Shores.

Officials say the victim’s camera system alerted her Monday night and the woman observed a man looking into her window again.

The BCSO released surveillance images of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identification of the man please contact Deputy Sheriff D’Adamo at 843-255-3307 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

