BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asked the public for help identifying a woman caught on camera linked to the breaking & entering into cars last week.

BCSO says the crimes happened around 3:30 in the morning on Wednesday on Pinewood Circle, Burton, SC.

BCSO released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

If you recognize this woman or have information regarding this case please contact Investigator Byrd at 843-255-3429 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.