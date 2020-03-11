BCSO seeks to identify 2 shoplifting suspects

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for its help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.

The BCSO says the two female suspects entered the Kate Spade store in Bluffton on Tuesday.

Officials say the women took five Kate Spade purses and three keychains without paying for the items.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.

If you recognize them or have any information regarding the identification of the women, please contact PFC Laudato at 843-255-3308 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

