BCSO seeks suspects in shooting incident, suspect vehicle caught on camera

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public’s help identifying and locating suspects linked to a Monday afternoon shooting incident.

The BCSO says deputies responded Monday to a report of shots fired near Third Street in Polk Village.

Deputies learned a man was shot at by unknown subjects who were inside of a light blue minivan. The man was not injured.

BCSO released photographs of the minivan that the subjects were traveling in at the time of the shooting.

If you have information on the identities of the subjects or have information on the whereabouts of the minivan, you are encouraged to contact Sergeant Daniel DuHamel at 843-255-3430 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.