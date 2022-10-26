BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department (BCSO) is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man late Tuesday night.

On Oct. 25, at approximately 11:40 p.m., BCSO deputies were called to Enmarket gas station located in the 3000 block of Trask Parkway in Burton for a complaint of gunfire.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 20-year-old Sheldon resident suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Investigators collected evidence and reviewed video surveillance from the store. Throughout the investigation, 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls of Beaufort was identified as the person responsible for the shooting. Authorities believe that the victim and Smalls are familiar with each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Warrants were obtained for Smalls’ arrest for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace related to this event.

Smalls is a 23-year-old black male, standing approximately 5’05” and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smalls is currently out on bond for a 2019 incident where he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime as well as a 2021 incident where he was charged with burglary first-degree and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At this time Alexander Xavier Smalls has not been located and remains at large. Smalls should be considered armed and dangerous, and police warn not to approach him.

Anyone with information about this incident or Smalls’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255- 3421 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.