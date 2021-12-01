BCSO seeks suspect accused of drowning cat in pond

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry authorities are seeking answers in a stray cat’s drowning death.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the cat was found dead inside a trap submerged in a pond by Magnolia Park Apartments.

BCSO said Beaufort County Animal Services first responded to the apartment complex on Nov. 23 for a stray cat on the property.

Officers set up a trap, but when they returned the next day to retrieve it, the trap was missing.

BCSO deputies responded to the scene and, along with the animal control officers, they located the deceased cat in the pond.

The sheriff’s office said the cat’s cause of death was later determined to be drowning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects have been identified in the animal cruelty investigation.

The Hilton Head Humane Association is hoping to help. They’ve offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of those responsible.

BCSO said tips can be forwarded to Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.