BCSO seeks shoplifting suspects in separate cases

Grayco suspects on left, Sunhouse Petroleum suspect on right

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify three suspects in two different shoplifting incidents.

Officials say on Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., two people entered the Grayco hardware store located at 136 Sea Island Pkwy. in Ladys Island, and stole a Stihl chainsaw.

In another case on Jan. 24, a man went to Sunhouse Petroleum on 3448 Trask Pkwy. in Beaufort around 4:45 p.m. He apparently stole cigarettes from the business.

The suspect was seen entering the passenger side of a blue truck with a ladder rack on the bed of the truck, BCSO said.

Anyone with information on the Grayco incident is asked to call PFC Oelschlager at 843-255-3213 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777, referencing case 21S010890.

Call D/S Morgan at 843-255-3210 or dispatch, referencing case 21S015861, with information on the incident at Sunhouse Petroleum.