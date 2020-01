ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a stolen trailer.

BCSO says the trailer was stolen between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7 from Bermuda Bluff. It was recently spotted in the Port Royal area.

The trailer is a black 7’X14′ with 2′ high wooden sides and a platform bolted to the front, which is 3′ wide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Abell at 843-255-3436 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.