Get the latest from Storm Team 3

View the Fast Fit Titan Radar

Submit weather video, photos to pics@wsav.com

Lightning Fatality_104175

Download the WSAV Weather app - FREE

BCSO seeks public’s help locating stolen pontoon boat on Lady’s Island

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a stolen pontoon boat.

The 23′ Sunchaser pontoon boat, along with a trailer and motor, were stolen from 98 Meridian Road on Lady’s Island between 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 29.

The boat is black and white with silver pontoons and has a South Carolina registration number of SC 6892DC. The outboard motor is a 115 HP Suzuki moror with S/N 11503F512034. The trailer is described as a galvanized steel dual axel.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories