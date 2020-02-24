BCSO seeks public’s help identifying 3 larceny suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying three Petit Larceny and Financial Transaction Card Fraud suspects.

According to BCSO, on Feb. 17 around 11:15 a.m., three males took a woman’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping at a Food Lion store in Okatie. The suspects then tried to use her bank cards at multiple locations.

The three males pictured above were seen traveling in a light colored Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Johnson at 843-255-3438 or BCSO dispatch at 843-524-2777.