BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are looking for a missing woman last seen in Burton. There is concern for her well-being.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Chandra Evans called the communications center shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday seeking help from EMS.

Evans said she was in the area of the Food Lion and China Wok at 350 Shanklin Road.

A witness reported seeing someone matching her description in the area, but when deputies arrived on the scene, she couldn’t be found.

Evans may be wearing a dark-colored tank top and blue jeans. BCSO says she is 5 feet tall and has a thin build with long, dark hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Evans or may have information related to her location is encouraged to contact BCSO at 843-524-2777.