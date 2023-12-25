BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for a missing Burton woman. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

According to BCSO, 55-year-old Nancy Lynn Hoagland (who also goes by Nancy Lynn Kline) was reported missing by a family member shortly after midnight on Christmas after leaving her home on Broad River Boulevard.

She was driving a gray Chrysler Town and Country van with Iowa license plates.

Nancy is 5-foot-5 and weighs 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Nancy’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.