BCSO seeks information in St. Helena Island cold case homicide

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for information that could help solve an 11-year-old cold case.

On Oct. 11, 2007, Lee Anderson, 36, was found dead in his home on Peanut Lane. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson spoke with his girlfriend and others late that morning, but was unheard from in the afternoon. His friends found him deceased later that night when they went to his house to check on him.

Investigators learned that Anderson dealt marijuana and other illegal drugs. At the time of his death, officials believe Anderson may have been in possession of a large amount of drugs and cash, making robbery a likely motive.

Persons of interest were identified and interviewed, but no physical evidence linked them to the crime. Like in many drug related homicides, investigators faced questionable witnesses and various rumors.

Physical evidence is being reevaluated in the hopes that improvements in forensic technology will link suspects to the crime scene.

BCSO is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about this case that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402 or at 843-816-8013.