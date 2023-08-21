OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a Sunday morning shooting in Okatie.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 20, deputies responded to Barrel Landing Road in Okatie for the report of shots fired.

Deputies say a private event was being held at the location when a large argument broke out inside the building. The argument then continued outside in the parking lot where witnesses soon reported hearing multiple shots fired.

Deputies quickly received information regarding three gunshot victims: two females and one male. One victim was driven to Tidewatch Emergency Department. Another victim was driven to Coastal Carolina Hospital. The third was located at a nearby gas station. All victims were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment of their injuries.

As of Monday morning, all victims suffered are reported to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one of the female victims has been treated and released. The second female and male victim remain in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Angstadt at 843-255-3435, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.