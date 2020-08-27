BCSO seeks info on Hilton Head shooting that injured 4

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting on Hilton Head Island that injured four people, at least one critically.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the corner of Muddy Creek and Spanish Wells roads for “a disturbance.”

Upon arrival, deputies found a crowd of about 20 to 25 people gathered in the road. BCSO learned that three men and one woman had been shot by unknown subjects who left the area following the shooting.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue paramedics then responded to the scene to render aid to those who were injured. Two of the victims were taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah by helicopter and two were taken there by ambulance.

BCSO says that at this time, three of the victims were listed in stable condition and one was critical.

Authorities recovered two firearms and multiple cartridge casings “of varying caliber” from the scene.

The person(s) responsible for the shooting have not been located.

BCSO urges anyone who witnessed the shooting, or with information on the suspects, to call Cpl. Zachary Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.