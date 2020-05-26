Beaufort man dies from shooting at St. Helena pool party

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort man was shot and killed at a pool party on St. Helena Island Monday evening, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies were called to Seaside Road around 9:55 p.m. where BCSO says Malcolm Moore, 27, was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to take him to the hospital but he died en route.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to BCSO.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina to confirm Moore’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on Moore’s death is urged to call Cpl. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Crimestoppers callers will remain anonymous and could qualify for a reward.