BCSO seeks help identifying suspect in shooting of car with woman, child inside

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public for help identifying the occupants of a vehicle involved in a shooting incident at a gas station on Lady’s Island.

BCSO says on Sunday night, deputies responded to a report of a shooting incident that happened in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station. When they arrived, they learned that a woman and her 2-year-old child were sitting inside a vehicle when it was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Luckily, the woman sustained only minor injuries and the child was unharmed.

BCSO says the shots were fired by people traveling in a black SUV, pictured above.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or its occupants is asked to call Master Sergeant Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.