BCSO seeks counterfeit money suspect on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County authorities are searching for a suspect accused of using counterfeit money at several stores on Hilton Head Island Tuesday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the individual successfully passed $100 bills to merchants Tuesday morning and afternoon. He was reported in the areas of Shelter Cove and the Fresh Market Shoppes.

BCSO described the subject as an African American between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet of medium build with short dreadlock-style hair and a mustache. He was seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Reebok shirt underneath.

Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to call 911.