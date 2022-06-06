ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies are looking for a 19-year-old accused of assaulting a family member on St. Helena Island Monday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were called to a home on Melody Lane for a report of an assault and battery.

BCSO learned that Vincent Medlock reportedly discharged a firearm after assaulting a member of his family. No one was hurt by the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Medlock ran from the home before deputies arrived. It’s not clear if he is still armed.

BCSO remains in the area near Melody Lane searching for the 19-year-old.

Anyone who has information on his location is urged to call 911.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.