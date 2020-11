BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public for help identifying three people in connection to a recent shoplifting.

BCSO says on Friday around 3:35 p.m., two females and one male took over $5,400 worth of merchandise from the Palmetto Moon store in Bluffton without paying.

Anyone with information on the identities of the people pictures above is asked to contact D/S Morrison at 843-255-3307 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.