BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for two juveniles reported as runaways.

Emanuel Wayne-Eric Williams, 17, was last seen walking away from his home on Martin Lane, Seabrook, on Friday at approximately 9:45 p.m.

He is 5’8 and weighs about 100 pounds. It is unknown at this time what he was wearing.

On Tuesday, D’Elante Various Malik Hill, 16, was last seen leaving his Bernice Lane home in Seabrook.

Hill is 5’8 and weighs about 150 pounds.

According to BCSO, he is known to frequent the Marsh Point and Cross Creek Apartments in Beaufort.

He may also be traveling in a black Lexus.

Both juveniles’ disappearances are not related.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of either juvenile is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.