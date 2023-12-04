BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is seeking a teen who is wanted for a weekend shooting in Hilton Head.

Jorge Paz, 17, of Bluffton is wanted for several charges.

On Saturday, shortly before midnight, deputies responded to a residence on Freddies Way for reports of gunfire.

According to authorities, homeowners in the area called to report hearing about seven to eight gunshots.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that there was a party happening at a home on Freddies Way when a fight erupted after Paz and an acquaintance became intoxicated and began causing a disturbance.

Paz then went to a vehicle to retrieve a weapon and began firing shots, which resulted in the man being struck.

Paz fled the area before deputies arrived.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Deputies are seeking to arrest Paz on outstanding warrants related to this incident.

He is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.

Anyone who may have information on Paz’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 843-524-2777 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.