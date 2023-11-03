BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a Hilton Head Island shooting that left one man dead and a dog injured.

On Nov. 2, just before 6 p.m., deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Marshland Road near Allen Road. Shortly after, a caller reported shots fired in the same area and that a possible gunshot victim was lying on the road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old man deceased on the roadside. The man was accompanied by a dog who was injured, presumably from gunfire.

The dog was taken by Beaufort County Animal Services to Port Royal Veterinary Clinic for evaluation and treatment.

A suspect has not been identified at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Cushman at 843-255-3722 or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.