BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A St. Helena Island teen wanted in connection to a June 2023 fatal shooting is now in custody, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Thursday.

Mekhi Moultrie, 19, is accused in the death of 36-year-old Brandon Simmons, who was found dead in his vehicle just before midnight on June 27 in the Harbor Breeze Drive area.

Simmons had been shot multiple times.

Earlier this month, BCSO obtained warrants for Moultrie’s arrest.

On Wednesday, he surrendered to authorities in Goose Creek, South Carolina. He’s since been transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Moultrie also faces a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.