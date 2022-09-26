ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary of a local business.

According to police, officers were called shortly before 8 a.m. on September 19 to Tradewinds Landscape Supply on St. Helena Island due to a burglary report. When police arrived, it was determined that several thousand dollars worth of lawn equipment had been stolen from the business.

Investigators say that some of the equipment was located at Kevin Fralix’s home on St. Helena Island.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Justin Seno is the one who burglarized the business with the help of Dawndee Newsome. Officers have already arrested Seno for 2nd Degree Burglary and Grand Larceny.

Newsome is wanted for Grand Larceny and Fralix is wanted for Receiving Stolen Goods.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Snider at 843-255-3421

This investigation is ongoing.