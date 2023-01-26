SUN CITY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Sun City.

Police arrived just after 5 a.m. at a home in Sun City for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner says that he turned his vehicle on, put items inside and went back inside the home. Shortly after, he saw his vehicle being driven down the road.

As police were investigating, deputies learned that the other vehicle that the individual owned had been entered after being left unlocked but nothing had been stolen.

The stolen vehicle is a gold-colored 2007 Toyota Tacoma with the South Carolina tag THB737.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Lt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

