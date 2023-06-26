BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Sheldon.

Shalva Norma Hecz, 35, was reported missing by family members late in the evening on June 25 after walking away from a Sheldon residence where she has been staying for approximately two months.

Hecz was last seen in the area of Big Estate Road and Charleston Highway. She is 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her hands, arms, and legs and may speak with a foreign accent. She is wearing pink shorts and a black or grey colored top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.