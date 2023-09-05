BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Brenden Michael Vito, 16, was last seen at his home in Burton on September 2 around 10:30 p.m. He left his home on foot and does not have a cell phone.



Deputies say due to Brenden and his family being new residents of Beaufort County, there is concern as to his whereabouts.



Brenden is 5’5”, weighs 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a graphic t-shirt with black sweatpants.



Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tunis at 843-255-3426 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.