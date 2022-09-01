BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Phillip Stein, 87, was reported missing from Sun City by family members earlier today.



Stein is a white male, 5’5” tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He left his residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning driving a silver-colored 2022 Honda CRV with South Carolina license plate 232115W. He is believed to be wearing a turquoise shirt and gray and black shorts.



Anyone with information on Mr. Stein’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.