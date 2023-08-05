BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for a missing person.

Nadre Cunningham, 18, was last seen walking in the area of Lands End Road and Athens Lane on Saint Helena Island around 2 A.M., Saturday.

He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

According to the BCSO, Cunningham was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, a red hat, and white and purple shoes.

If anyone has any information on Nadre’s whereabouts, contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.