BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for help locating a missing 49-year-old man tonight.

According to police, Clifford Lamont Jenkins was reported missing on Monday, July 17 by his family.

Mr. Jenkins is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with South Carolina registration 232776W in the Big Road area of Grays Hill on Friday, July 14.

If you have any information on Clifford Jenkin’s whereabouts, please contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777