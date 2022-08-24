BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man said to be endangered.

Jack Tribble, 79, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from The Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility located in the 3000 block of Okatie Highway in Bluffton. Trimble was last seen leaving the facility on foot at approximately 6:00 p.m., wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt, and an orange hat.

He is approximately 5’10” with a slender build and grayish brown hair.

Anyone with information on Tribble’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch by calling 911, or the non-emergency line at 843-524-2777.