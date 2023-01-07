BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for help locating a missing Burton man.

According to police, James Filiaggi, 38, was reported missing by his family today. His family says that they saw him around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 right before he left his residence on Hilanda Drive in Burton. James’ family also stated that it is unusual for him to not return home and are concerned for his safety.

James was last seen wearing a tan or beige sweatshirt and blue jeans. He also walks with a limp, police say.

Anyone with information about James’ location should dial 911 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.