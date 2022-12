BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four credit card theft suspects at Target.

Deputies say they are accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases. The suspects were caught on video surveillance at Target on Nov. 18.

Anyone with information on their identity is encouraged to contact Sgt. Adam Paul at 843-255-3317 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.