ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for three people who ran away from deputies following a vehicle pursuit on St. Helena Island.

Officials said around 3 p.m. Friday, deputies began to chase a Jeep Cherokee that subsequently crashed on Folly Road. Three people ran away from the scene of the wreck, according to BCSO.

Deputies remain in the area of Folly Road and Sea Island Parkway searching for the suspects.

Traffic is currently blocked. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.