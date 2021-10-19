BCSO searches for suspect in armed robbery, abduction at gated community Sun City

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry authorities are investigating an armed robbery and abduction in Sun City Hilton Head, an age-restricted, gated community near Okatie.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) remains in the area Tuesday afternoon with deputies, investigators, K9 units and a helicopter searching for the suspect.

He’s believed to be a Hispanic male, between 50 and 60 years old, wearing dark clothing, a blue face mask and a black knit cap.

According to BCSO, a resident reported a man entered her home on Argent Way around 9 a.m. Tuesday armed with a handgun, demanding money.

When the woman told him she didn’t have any money in the house, he allegedly forced her to drive him in her car to a nearby bank to withdraw money.

BCSO said after taking money from the woman, the suspect demanded that she take him back to her home. He apparently ran from the home a short time after, heading toward the Lake Somerset Gate off of Highway 170.

The woman wasn’t injured during the incident, officials said. She will be meeting with forensic artists from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to prepare a composite sketch, according to BCSO.

