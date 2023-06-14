BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A search is underway for a wanted Beaufort County man, according to deputies.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9 Niko are currently searching 60-year-old Eddie Simmons of Grays Hill near Peaceful Way and Carolina Avenue in Grays Hill.

Authorities say the public can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area and urge motorists to avoid the area, although there is no threat to the public.

If you see Simmons or know where he may be, call Beaufort County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.