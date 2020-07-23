Bluffton shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A man wanted on seven charges, including attempted murder, turned himself in to Bluffton authorities Wednesday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Daniel Flores-Barrero, 25, was wanted in connection with a shots fired incident Tuesday night on West Morningside Drive. BCSO says two houses were struck, but no one was injured.

Witnesses say Flores-Barrero fled the area on foot, after firing the shots.

Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained seven warrants for Flores-Barrero’s arrest.

After he turned himself in at the Bluffton Police Department, he was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and booked on three Attempted Murder charges, two for Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, one for Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and one for Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.

His bond was set at $325,000. At this time, he is still in jail.