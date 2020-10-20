BCSO responding to man barricaded in Hilton Head Island apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is responding to a man barricaded in an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

BCSO says U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest a male subject near Cordillo Cabanas apartments on Hilton Head Island. The man, who is wanted on out-of-state arrest warrants, fled into a Cordillo Cabanas apartment and is currently barricaded.

BCSO deputies and SWAT members are on scene.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area and should expect an increased law enforcement presence until the situation is resolved.