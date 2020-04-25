BCSO reminding residents to lock cars after multiple break-ins reported recently

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to take steps to prevent crimes of opportunity after multiple incidents were reported over the past few weeks.

BCSO says several vehicle break-ins and vehicle and golf cart thefts were reported recently. In these incidents, the keys to the vehicles had been left inside.

“Please help prevent these types of crimes by taking away the opportunities for would-be thieves,” BCSO said in a statement.

BCSO says residents should be sure to remove valuables, especially keys, from cars and make sure the vehicle is locked.

Anyone who witnesses a crime is asked to call 911 right away.