BCSO: Patrol vehicle broken into, rifle stolen

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Bluffton Police Department investigate the theft of a deputy sheriff’s rifle from a patrol vehicle.

According to the BCSO, someone broke into the deputy sheriff’s patrol vehicle at an Alston Park residence in Bluffton early Friday morning.

Officials say the thieves stole the patrol rifle, which was not properly secured in accordance with Sheriff’s Office policy.

The BCSO says a command staff inquiry into the incident is being conducted.

Once the inquiry is complete, recommendations for disciplinary action for policy violation will be forwarded to the Chief Deputy and Sheriff for their review.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the vehicle break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.