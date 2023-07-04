BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fugitive and validated gang member from New York was captured in Statesboro Monday, Bulloch County deputies say.

On July 3, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigators and K-9 units worked with US Marshals to execute a warrant on David Robert Wilson II, 31, who fled the state of New York on murder charges.

Deputies say Wilson is reportedly a member of the “Rolling Crips” gang out of Queens, NY and is currently involved in a rival gang war that resulted in the death of multiple people in the area.

As part of the investigation, officials watched a Harville Road residence for several hours and confirmed Wilson was at that location. Wilson was then taken into custody and transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to New York,

Sheriff Noel Brown encourages the community to “see something, say something” regarding suspicious and criminal activity. If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Investigator William Sims at 912-764-1767.