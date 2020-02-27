BCSO: Missing, endangered woman last seen in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman believed to be missing and endangered.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), 40-year-old Patricia Mullins was last seen Saturday around 6 p.m. leaving a family member’s home on Paul Drive in Beaufort.

“Her family is concerned for her safety, as she has medical issues that may require attention,” BCSO stated.

Mullins may be traveling in her silver 2015 Honda Accord with South Carolina registration 9710LJ.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’05” tall and 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Mullins’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.