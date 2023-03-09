BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has made an arrest in the Harrison Island Rd. shooting investigation.

Police arrested John Patrick Shea, 27, in connection to the March 2 shooting in Bluffton that left one woman in critical condition.

Police were initially called to the scene after a woman was shot as she was taking her child to school at about 7:45 a.m. The shooter fired recklessly at her vehicle, striking the woman once. The child, who was in the backseat, was uninjured.

John Patrick Shea is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The victim remains in critical condition in a Savannah hospital.

Investigators learned that John Patrick Shea and the victim dated for a short time in 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant A. Paul at 843-255-3317, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.





