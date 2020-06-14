BCSO looking for missing man needing medical treatment, last seen in Port Royal

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man needing medical treatment.

The family of 61-year-old Mark Reed, of Shell Point, reported him missing and endangered. The family says Reed has a medical condition, which requires treatment. They are concerned for his safety.

Reed was last seen Saturday afternoon on foot in the Town of Port Royal wearing light blue hospital scrubs. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black and gray hair.

Anyone who sees Reed is asked to call 911 right away.