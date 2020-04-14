BCSO looking for missing, endangered Hilton Head man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered Hilton Head Island man.

BCSO says 23-year-old Clayton Dukes was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday at his home in Sandalwood Terrace, wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and a gray shirt. Dukes is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dukes has medical issues, and his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees Dukes or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.