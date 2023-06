LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 52-year-old missing Lady’s Island man has been found safe, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said family members reported Robert Bergmann missing shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday after last seeing and speaking with him on Thursday.

A short time later on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Bergmann had been located unharmed.