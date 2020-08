ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on St. Helena Island.

BCSO says that a deceased adult male was found off of Dulamo Road and Prayer House Road on Tuesday. Investigators determined the death appears to be suspicious.

Residents and motorists in the area can expect an increased presence of law enforcement Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased person has not yet been identified.

News 3 will have updates.