BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is currently investigating a shooting on Saint Helena Island.

The incident happened on Shiney Road Wednesday and left one person injured.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There will be an increase in law enforcement in that area. The BCSO is asking to avoid the area, if possible.

No other information has been released.