BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at Buckwalter Parkway and Farm Lake Drive in Bluffton.

According to authorities, on Saturday, the BCSO initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on May River Road near Red Cedar Street near downtown Bluffton.

The vehicle was driven by a suspect who had an active felony warrant for his arrest, and the vehicle failed to stop, and this is when the pursuit began.

Deputies pursued the same suspect yesterday, and the chase was terminated, according to the BCSO.

Today’s chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle collided with a tree and fence near the entrance to The Farm Community on Buckwalter Parkway.

There was an exchange of gunfire between Sheriff’s deputies and the suspect.

The suspect is deceased.

No other information has been released.

The investigation of this event has been turned over to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.